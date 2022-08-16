Mandsaur: Rain fury continues unabated in district; Ashtmukhi Pashupatinath Mahadev temple submerged

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): The Shivana River is flowing with a strong current due to the heavy rainfall in the district. This has also resulted in the eight-faced Lord Pashupatinath idol, established in the sanctum of Ashtamukhi Pashupatinath Mahadev temple and the huge bell installed in the temple courtyard. The Sahastra Shivling too has submerged for the first time.

The near-by Mukti Dham has also been adversely affected by the rain and flood.

Reportedly, Mandsaur has recorded about five inches of rainfall in the last 24 hours. Incessant rain is causing water logging in low-lying areas of Mandsaur city including Ashok Nagar, Shani Vihar, Khanpura, and others. Traffic over Mid India underpass, Suwasra Railway underpass, and Pachpahar underpass were also blocked.

District collector Gautam Singh and SP Anurag Sujania have reviewed the situation and immediately issued an alert for monitoring the water sources across the district and stopping movement in case of water on the culverts.

Along with this, the collector ordered that strict legal action be taken against a person who tries to risk his or others' life while crossing any flooded area.

To control the level and flow of Shivana, five gates of Kala Bhata Dam and two of Gadgil Sagar Dam have been opened by the administration. The drainage management and pumping station team is also working 24X7 to remove water.

