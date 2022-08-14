Mandsaur: BJP Minority Morcha takes out Tricolour rally

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Party Minority Morcha conducted a Tricolour rally on Sunday. It was conducted to commemorate the 75th year of independence under "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" and " Har Ghar Tiranga" campaigns. The arrangements of the rally were guided by BJP Minority state president Rafat Warsi and BJP district president NanalalAtolia.
The rally was full of patriotism as slogans like "Bharat Mata Ki Jai", " Mera Bharat Mahan" followed by songs like "Vande Matram" could be heard in every part of the area. During this, the leaders urged citizens to hoist a Tricolour above their homes to collectively support the Independence Day of the country.
BJP district vice president Sanjay Muradiya, former state general secretary Haji Ghulam Nabi Sheikh Sahab, BJP north division president Arvind Saraswat, and many other officials were also present in the rally.
