Mandsaur: Hindu bodies submit memorandum against insult to Tricolour

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Members of Hindu organisations on Saturday held a massive Tricolour rally to the Police Help Center located near the local bus stand where they handed over a memorandum addressed to the SP to the beat in-charge.

They complained about insult to the National Flag during the procession held in Sanjeet Village of Malhargarh tehsil of Mandsaur district.

In the memorandum, it was stated that, the incident is reported from Magrana village located in Malhargarh tehsil of Mandsaur†district where some Muslims, on the occasion of Muharram, were seen carrying the Tiranga disobeying the flag code of India.

Some words were written on the flag, not only this the pictures were also viral on social media.

The protestors carried out a Tiranga rally and demanded stern against those who had disrespected the National Flag.