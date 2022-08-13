e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: For 22 months, woman made her lover talk to mom-in-law as her son; accused arrested

Secret was unveiled when she made lover talk to her sister-in-law as latter’s brother

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, August 13, 2022, 11:42 PM IST
Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Taking advantage of visual impairment and hearing problem, a woman ditched her mother-in-law by making her lover talk to her as latter’s son for 22 months after murdering her husband, according to police. The incident took place in Chhat-ka-Pura village under Singhaunian police station in Morena district. The accused have been arrested.

According to police, a youth named Vishwanath lived in the village with his elderly mother and wife Rajkumari (25). His sister lived in a nearby village. Raj Kumari fell in love with Arvind, who worked at Vishwnath’s farm. Vishwanath's mother is visually impaired and suffers from hearing problems.

Taking advantage of mother-in-law's ailments, Raj Kumari often used to call Arvind to meet her. When both felt that the two could not be together with Vishwanath, they made a plan to get him out of the way.

On November 23, 2020, Raj Kumari took Vishwanath to market on the pretext of buying goods and made him unconscious by feeding him sleeping pills. Arvind and Raj Kumari took off his clothes and threw him in the canal. Next day, when her mother-in-law asked about her son Vishwanath, Rajkumari told her that he had gone to Gujarat for work.

Meanwhile, police recovered the body and cremated it as an unclaimed body. After killing her husband, Raj Kumari left her in-laws' house and started living with Arvind in Morena district.

Morena Police Sub-Inspector Pawn Bhadoria told Free Press that Arvind and Raj Kumari were arrested recently. The secret was unveiled when Raj Kumari made Arvind talk to her sister-in-law as the latter's brother. The sister-in-law recognised that this voice was not of her brother. She then went to the police station with her mother and reported about her missing brother.

“When the police investigated, the misdeeds of Raj Kumari and Arvind came to the fore. Vishwanath’s mother could not recognise his voice but his sister recognised his voice and this led to breakthrough in the murder.”

