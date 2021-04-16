Mandsaur: Municipality recovers fine of Rs 7,700 for violating corona protocol

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): The municipality on Thursday recovered fine of Rs 7,700 from people seen without masks. On the direction of collector Manoj Pushp and Chief Municipal Officer Prem Kumar Suman, a fine of Rs 100 will be recovered from a person found without mask.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has appealed to the people to wear masks to prevent Covid infection but many people move out without masks. The officials and staff of Mandsaur municipality, police department and traffic department have set up check points at major road crossings to stop people without mask and recover fine.

Two shops sealed

The municipality staff sealed two shops on Thursday for violating Covid norms. Siddhi Vinayak Sakh Sahkari Sanstha office located in Pandit Gajamaharaj Shopping Complex and Raj Traders located at Dhan Mandi were sealed. All the shopkeepers and traders have to ensure social distancing and wear masks but many flout norms.