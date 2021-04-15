Madhya Pradesh: In Mandsaur district, Garoth administration focusses on isolating patients, contacts

He directed the staff and other attendees to avoid any lapse in monitoring at any level.

Officials and staff of various departments like Health, Police, Revenue, Municipal Council, Janpad Panchayat and Gram Panchayat were instructed to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Verma told the officials that the pandemic is on a spike so any person who comes in contact with a corona patient, should be isolated and medical facilities should be provided to him.

Serious patients should be admitted to the Covid ward of Garoth Hospital, he added.

It asked the cops to take action under section 188 against the person who flout home isolation protocols.

Employees of gram panchayat, urban supervisors and ward in-charges of Garoth and Shamgarh were instructed to home quarantine the first contact of positive patients.