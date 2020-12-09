Madhya Pradesh: New bus stand of Garoth is disorganised, difficult to travel, say passengers

Garoth (Mandsaur district): The new bus stand of Garoth appears highly disorganised as the authorities concerned are not paying heed to the worsening situation. Transportation system is collapsing but the administration has turned a blind eye to it.

Worse, motorcycles are parked in front of shops at the bus stand while fruit and other vendors have encroached up on bus stand premises. To park, the buses are required to move to and fro for about four times. “If the authorities don’t pay attention to this problem soon, a big accident may happen. It is difficult to travel,” passengers said.