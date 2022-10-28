Mandsaur: Minister participates in Mukhyamantri Janseva Abhiyan

Mandsaur(Madhya Pradesh): Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare Department, Denotified Nomadic and Semi-nomadic Tribal Welfare Department and Panchayat and Rural Development Department minister Ramkhelawan Patel on Friday visited Ajaypur and Garoth villages of Sitamau assembly constituency and participated in the Mukhyamantri Jan Seva Abhiyan programme.

During this, minister of state Patel said that better work has been done in Mandsaur district under Mukhyamantri Jan Seva Abhiyan.

All administrative officers and public representatives deserve praise for this. While giving instructions to the collector, he said that wherever the people of the de-nomadic and semi-nomadic tribes live in whatever village, a survey should be conducted.

After conducting a survey there, their names should be added to the poverty line. Many people even under the backward class are below the poverty line. Their names should also be surveyed and added to the poverty line.

Along with this, where the nomadic tribes live, they should be identified under the Chief Minister's Bhu Adhikar Yojana and give them a lease, so that they can be able to construct their houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Anyone who commits a crime among these tribes will be a criminal. Entire caste will not be treated as a crime.

Along with this, he also announced the construction of two Manglik buildings in village Ajaypura. Along with this, all the officers should give the benefits of government schemes to the common citizens literally.

During the programme, minister of new and renewable energy and environment department Hardeep Singh Dang, district panchayat president Durga Vijay Patidar, Garoth MLA Devilal Dhakad, former MLA Radheshyam Patidar, former MLA Chandrasingh Sisodia, president of janpad panchayat Sitamau, vice president Jitendra Chauhan, district and all other people's representatives, administrative officers were present.

Read Also Mandsaur: Congressmen ask civic body to not recover tax from potters