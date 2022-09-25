Mandsaur: 'Livestock owners should keep cattle in enclosures'

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): The Mandsaur council president Ramadevi Banshilal Gurja has directed all the residents of the city to keep their cattle inside their shelter instead of letting them wander the streets of the town. She added the highly contagious lumpy virus is rapidly spreading among cattle. In order to protect them from the said illness, one should keep them in their enclosures and thus livestock owners should help the government in preventing the spread of the virus.

She also inspected the various Garba Pandals established for the Navratri festival starting on Monday. On this occasion, district garba mandal president Himmat Dangi, CMO Prem Kumar Suman, social worker Kanhaiyalal Sonagara and others were also present. On reaching the pandals, they collectively inspected the cleanliness and basic facilities at the premises.

After inspection, Ramadevi informed about the arrangements provided at garba pandals. Garba mandal president Himmat Dangi, thanked the council president for the visit and for giving suggestions.