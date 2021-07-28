Mandsaur liquor tragedy: SIT scans evidences, will visit affected areas

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): The special investigating team (SIT) reached Pipliyamandi in Mandsaur district to probe the Mandsaur spurious liquor tragedy.
Addressing media persons outside Pipliyamandi police station, SIT chief and additional chief secretary (home department) Rajesh Rajora said that all three members of SIT spent more than five hours at Pipliyamandi police station and have gone through circumstantial and conclusive evidences so far.
Additional chief secretary (home department) Dr Rajesh Rajora will lead the team, while JP Singh, additional director general of police (vigilance) and MS Sikarwar, inspector general of police (Railways), Bhopal are other members.
The team will visit affected villages and meet kin of deceased as well as those who are undergoing treatment at various hospitals in the area. Responding to media query on the accused, ACS Rajora said that its very early to draw any conclusion as investigation has just started.
SIT chief said the state government is taking corrective measures, beside we are expecting completion of amendment of Excise Act by the revenue department during this Monsoon Session. "Policies were also amended earlier, but due to Covid outbreak, there was a delay in its implementation”.
“The administration has informed us about seven deaths, but we are waiting for viscera report as it will only help us to ascertain actual reason behind deaths,” ACS Rajora added.
On Congress' and locals' claims of death of 11, Rajora said that they are going to visit different hospitals as well as villages. Besides, they will seek records from hospital to know actual number of casualties so far. Rajora added that they are investigating the case from all possible angels and those involved in the case will face the action.
‘Share info on WhatsApp no: 877-032-3945’
SIT members also informed that the investigation team is staying in Mandsaur and if anyone wants to share any information with the investigation team, can meet them at Circuit House, Mandsaur between 12.00 noon to 01:00 pm on Thursday. Person can also share an information on phone or WhatsApp no: 877-032-3945. The name and identity of the person giving information will be kept strictly confidential.
Admin razes ‘liqour cabins’ in dhabas
After the Mandsaur liquor tragedy, the team of excise department suddenly seems to have woken up from its deep slumber. After the deaths of 7 innocent people the team of excise department of Ratlam, Mandsaur and Neemuch are now making collective efforts to really check illicit liquor in the area. The team searched all the dhabas on Sitamau - Mandsaur road and Sitamau - Suwasra road and the cabins built on them were demolished as well as the dhabas on which they were packed with green manthia. They were opened and given strict instructions on the Dhaba operators not to allow people to consume alcohol at dhabas. Sitamau tehsildar Premshankar Patel, station in-charge Dinesh Prajapati, naib tehsildar Tina Malviya among others were part of action.