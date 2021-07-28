Mandsaur liquor tragedy: SIT scans evidences, will visit affected areas

The team will visit affected villages and meet kin of deceased as well as those who are undergoing treatment at various hospitals in the area. Responding to media query on the accused, ACS Rajora said that its very early to draw any conclusion as investigation has just started.

SIT chief said the state government is taking corrective measures, beside we are expecting completion of amendment of Excise Act by the revenue department during this Monsoon Session. "Policies were also amended earlier, but due to Covid outbreak, there was a delay in its implementation”.

“The administration has informed us about seven deaths, but we are waiting for viscera report as it will only help us to ascertain actual reason behind deaths,” ACS Rajora added.

On Congress' and locals' claims of death of 11, Rajora said that they are going to visit different hospitals as well as villages. Besides, they will seek records from hospital to know actual number of casualties so far. Rajora added that they are investigating the case from all possible angels and those involved in the case will face the action.