Madhya Pradesh: In wake of Spurious liquor tragedy in Mandsaur, police seize 3000 litre liquor from a tanker in Guna district

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): In the aftermath of Mandsaur hooch tragedy, the police seized 3000 litres of illicit liquor in Guna district on Tuesday evening, official said Wednesday.

Police said they had a tip off that illicit liquor was being transported from Gwalior to Bangalore through a tanker.

The police team from Cantt police station stopped the tanker on national highway. While checking the documents, the police officials found that chassis number mention on paper was different from the chassis number written on the vehicle. They later checked the tanker and recovered 3000 litres liquor worth Rs 14,000.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Guna, Rajiv Kumar Mishra said two persons identified as Bhaiyyu Mankar, a resident of Dewas district and Siddappa Atale, a resident of Bangalore have been arrested and are being interrogated.