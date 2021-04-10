Mandsaur: Judicial inquiry ordered into drug peddler’s custodial death, human rights commission had served notice

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): A judicial inquiry has been ordered into the death of a drug peddler who died in police custody here on April 3. Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Sameer Kumar Mishr will investigate the matter.

Twenty one -year-old peddler Sohail Khan, a resident of Pratapgarh in Rajasthan, had died under suspicious circumstances in the police lock-up here in wee hours on April 3. He was arrested by Narcotics Wing of state police with 90 grams of smack few hours before his arrest.

The probe panel has asked people to provide information about the deceased and the case with evidence. The person willing to share information will have to appear before JMFC at district court here on April 16. The information will be kept confidential.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission had served notice to state police in this connection. Commission member Sarabjeet Singh served notice on the additional inspector general of police (narcotics) and Mandsaur superintendent of police and sought a reply in the matter.

Meanwhile, deceased Sohail’s autopsy report has attributed his death to cardiac seizure. SP Choudhary said the viscera of deceased has been sent to Indore-based lab and the report is awaited. According to sources, discrepancies have come to fore in the versions of policemen during the probe.

Taking cognisance, assistant inspector general (Narcotics Wing) Vikas Pathak has suspended sub inspector Rajmal Dayma, Peerulal Soni, Prashant Kethwas, Kamal Patel and Dinesh Panwar with immediate effect. They have been line attached to Indore Narcotics Wing till judicial and departmental inquiries get over.