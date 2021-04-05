Madhya Pradesh: State Human Rights panel seeks response of AIG, SP on custodial death

Mandsaur: Taking cognisance into the death of a person inside Narcotics Wing police custody the Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission has served notice to the state police on Monday. Commission members Sarabjeet Singh served notice to the additional inspector general of police (narcotics) and Mandsaur superintendent of police and sought a reply in the matter.

Meanwhile, deceased Sohail’s autopsy report has attributed heart failure as the cause of his death.

SP Choudhary said that the viscera of the deceased have been sent to Indore-based lab and the report is awaited. According to sources, during the probe discrepancies have come to fore in the versions of cops.

On Saturday, a 21-year-old alleged peddler Sohail Khan died under suspicious circumstances at the police lock-up in Mandsaur. Sohail, a resident of Pratapgarh, Rajasthan was arrested on Friday evening with 90 gram smack, alleged police.

The on-duty cops claimed that Sohail complained of uneasiness at around 3 am. He was rushed to District Hospital after his condition worsened, where the on-duty doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Deceased’s brother Murad Khan, Izar Khan and brother-in-law Jafar Khan have levelled serious allegations against the police. They alleging that Sohail’s died due to the torture suffered by him and blamed the Narcotics wing staff for his death.

Deceased family members also showed mark of injuries on the back and hands of Sohail’s body to the media persons.

They alleged that on Friday, sub-inspector Rajmal Daima demanded a bribe of Rs 50 lakh to close the case and Daima and other staff of narcotics wing for Sohail’s death.

They claimed that Narcotics Wing team is framing innocent people under NDPS Act to extort money.

They demanded that administration should get Sohail’s post mortem done by a board of five doctors. They also demanded that CCTV footage of police station be shared to ascertain the reason behind Sohail’s death.

Acting in the matter, assistant inspector general (Narcotics Wing) Vikas Pathak has suspended sub-inspector Rajmal Dayma, Peerulal Soni, Prashant Kethwas, Kamal Patel and Dinesh Panwar with an immediate effect. They have been line attached to Indore Narcotics Wing till the completion of judicial and departmental inquiry.