Mandsaur: IPL betting racket busted in district, five arrested

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): A police team in Mandsaur raided Nai Abadi locality and caught five bookies with two laptops, 20 mobile phones, Rs 95,090 in cash, two registers and one notebook having details of Rs 1.2 crore, informed Nai Abadi police station officer Jitendra Singh Sisodia.

Revealing their modus operandi, Sisodia said that they were getting news about betting on the IPL matches very often, in view of this, SP Anurag Sujaniya and ASP Gautam Solanki directed that action be taken in this matter. Sisodia said a preliminary investigation revealed that the betting was made through an online ID that could be accessed through the mobile phone and Paytm was used to make payments.

The mastermind of this game is Iqbal from Khilchipura who along with his teammates Dharmendra alias Dhammu of Indore, Saurabh, Chandan, Piyush of Neemuch operated the master ID.

Those who were arrested include Mohammad Asif alias Monu, a resident of Jankupura, Azhar Mewati, a Sonagiri Hall and currently residing at Khilchipura, Devendra Dagwar, Sagar Dagwar, Lakhan alias Lavi Sharma, all residents of Mandsaur.

Police are now searching for Iqbal, a resident of Jaipura, Dharmendra alias Dhammu, a resident of Indore, Saurabh, Chandan Sindhi, Piyush, all three residents of Neemuch, Zahid Mittu, Mohit Nahar and Shubham Jain, all three residents of Mandsaur, Sisodia said. Three FIRs have been registered in this connection.

Monu Mewati, Azhar Mewati and Dev Dagwar, Sagar Dagwal and Lakhan Sharma work as their henchmen who distribute the IDs. Police have registered a case against them under relevant sections of the IPC and the IT Act.

Published on: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 11:18 PM IST