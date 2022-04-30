Mandsaur: Constitutional steps taken for peace in society should be welcomed, says Ritambhara

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Amid raging controversy over loudspeakers at religious places, Sadhvi Ritambhara gave a controversial statement regarding the removal of loudspeakers mounted on mosques in the country.

A Hindu nationalist ideologue and the founder-chairperson of Durga Vahini commonly known as ‘Didi Maa’ she was on a Mandsaur tour after nearly 31 years. She paid obeisance at the Lord Pashupatinath temple in Mandsaur.

Later, answering media persons while moving out of the temple, Sadhvi said we should befriend nature as there is a lot of pollution in nature and this includes noise pollution as well. She said the steps taken for peace in society in accordance with the Constitution should be welcomed.

On whether loudspeakers should be banned from religious places, the Sadhavi said that the God of Muslims is deaf, so they have to shout loudly. Sadhvi Ritambhara gave this statement in response to the question asked by the media after visiting the Ashtamukhi Lord Pashupatinath in Mandsaur.

On the question of removing loudspeakers from religious places, Sadhvi Ritambhara further said, 'Your worship, devotion and recitation is personal. She added words are not needed for prayers. Inner feelings are sufficient.

