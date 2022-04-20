Mandsaur: Asha workers play important role in fighting malnutrition

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): A Samajik Nyay Pakhwada (Social Justice Fortnight) was organised at various Aganwadi centres across the Mandsaur district recently under the leadership of Bharatiya Janata Party Mahila Morcha state president Nanalal Atoliya.

The main event was organised at an Aganwadi centre located near Shamgarh town.

Speaking as the chief guest at the event party co-treasurer and MP Sudhir Gupta said, that the state government is providing provides nutritious food and medicines at all Anganwadi centres and Asha workers play an important role in removing malnutrition among children. They help in generating awareness about various women and child development schemes at the grassroots level. On this occasion, various Aganwadi and ASHA workers were feted and presented with garlands and shreefals as a gesture of respect.

Backward Front's Dheeraj Patidar, cultural cell's state co-convenor Rippi Chawla, Kisan Morcha district general secretary Yogendra Singh Chundawat, BJP divisional president Arvind Saraswat, Ajay Aseri, Balwantsinh Panwar, Lalsinh Dungavad, Jite leader, Manohar Lal Singh Dungavad, Jite Jain, district vice president Ram Kotwani and other party workers were also present.

