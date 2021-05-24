Mandsaur: Illegal mining rampant during lockdown, 2 Poclain machines, 5 dumpers seized

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): A team of revenue, mining and police department seized two Poclain machines and five dumpers on Sunday, which were used for excavating and transporting sand illegally in Khodana village situated near Dalauda. The action was taken following directives issued by district collector Manoj Pushp. The sand was illegally mined from Khodana pond.

Burglaries, betting, smuggling of poppy and poppy husk, liquor continue unabated in the district despite lockdown, sources said. This is despite the fact that police have arrested accused and registered cases.

On Sunday, action was taken by the team led by Naib Tehsildar Deepika Parmar, mining inspector Tinu Dabur. The seized machines and dumpers were kept in the custody of Bhaugarh police station and a case was registered under Madhya Pradesh Minor Mineral Rules.