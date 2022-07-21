e-Paper Get App

Mandsaur: Food Safety Department conducts surprise inspections of city restaurants

Updated: Thursday, July 21, 2022, 10:13 PM IST
Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): A team of food safety officials on Wednesday carried out inspections of a few popular non-vegetarian foods serving restaurants and collected food samples for further testing.

Giving further information, food safety officer BS Jamod said that on Wednesday, a team of officials conducted surprise inspections at Dawat non-veg restaurant and Krishna Bhojanalaya located at Noorani Complex on Kailash Marg and collected samples of red chillies, sauce and flour for testing. These samples would be sent to the State Food Laboratory, Bhopal for further testing. Officials also raided Delhi Durbar, New Kanchan Restaurant, and other outlets and necessary instructions were given to maintain sanitation and quality of food.

