Mandsaur: AJK demand implementation of New Promotion Rules

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Union (AJK) handed over a memorandum to Collector Gautam Singh at new collectorate on Tuesday. The members have demanded the collector to promote employees of the two categories, provide reservation in promotion, recruitment for backlog posts as well as putting a check on the outsourcing process. In the memorandum, members demanded implementation of new promotion rules made by MP Special Council. The members also urged the collector to fill the backlog vacant posts of Scheduled Castes, Tribes and Other Backward Classes at earliest.

Members would be left with no choice but to hold demonstrations if their demands were not met. During this, Ajax District President Hiralal Malviya, Divisional Vice President JP Ahirwar, Secretary Raghuveer Malviya, Divisional Secretary Mukesh Kothe, District Vice President Prahlad Suryavanshi, District Treasurer Pawan Parihar, District General Secretary Ramnivas Suryavanshi, District Secretary Manoj Kumar Dhania, Sunil Rathore, Co-Secretary Anandilal Suryavanshi were also present. While Prahalad Suryavanshi proposed a vote of thanks.

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 10:54 PM IST