Bhopal: MP Board exams to begin from 17 February, School Education Minister

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Ending confusion over board exams, the school education minister Inder Singh Parmar, on Tuesday announced that exams for the students of class 10 and 12 organised by the Madhya Pradesh Board for Secondary Education will he held as per schedule.

The MP Board had earlier, announced that board exams for class 10 will begin from February 18 while for class 12 will start from February 17. Later, a section of government officials had speculated change in dates for board exams due to increasing numbers of corona positive cases.

“The covid situation is under control in state. Moreover, children have also been vaccinated. They should prepare for their exams and appear in it happily,” said Parmar.

Board exams for students of class 10 will start from February 18 and conclude on March 10 while exams for class 12 will start from February 17 and finish on March 12.

All papers will be held in the morning shift from 10AM to 1PM.

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 11:34 PM IST