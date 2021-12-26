Mandsaur: Admin appeals to people to follow corona norms as one woman tests corona positive

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): After a woman from Mandsaur tested positive for Novel Coronavirus on Saturday, the health department and local administration again appealed to the people to follow corona norms to ward off third wave of pandemic.

Out of a total of 569 RTPCR and 64 rapid test reports one person tested positive.

District collector Gautam Singh has announced that there is no need to panic as positive patients are fine.

After Bhopal, Indore, Ratlam, Neemuch, vigilance has also become necessary in Mandsaur.

Collector said that the positive patient has come from abroad. The patient has been kept in isolation under medical supervision.

People who came in contact with the patient have been quarantined. So far 111 persons have come from abroad in the district.

District health officer Dr KL Rathod said that 2,827 corona patients were found in the district during the first wave and 6,236 during the second wave.

So far as many 2.9 lakh samples from the district have been tested and 9,064 of tested positive. A total of 8,933 patients were cured and discharged while 130 people have died of corona across the district.

Civil surgeon Dr DK Sharma said arrangements are being made for treatment of patients at the district hospital. Oxygen, concentrator, essential medicines, ICU wards, special ward for children are available.

