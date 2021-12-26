Bhopal: State cabinet approves to withdraw ordinance of conducting Panchayat elections

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state cabinet has approved the proposal for withdrawing the ordinance of conducting Panchayat Polls, state government spokesperson Narottam Mishra said on Sunday.

The proposal in connection with the state cabinet decision has been sent to Governor Mangubhai C Patel, Mishra said.

The decision was taken in the cabinet meeting held at the state secretariat in Bhopal on Sunday. The meeting was presided over by the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

In the winter session, Mishra said, the state assembly unanimously passed a resolution that Panchayat polls will not be conducted without reservation for OBCs.

“Today, Minister for Panchayat and Rural Development Mahendra Singh Sisodiya moved a proposal to withdraw the ordinance for conducting the Panchayat elections. The proposal was approved by the state cabinet. Now, a proposal regarding the decision of the state cabinet has been sent to the Governor,” Mishra said.

Replying to a query, Minister for Panchayat and Rural Development, Mahendra Singh Sisodiya said that the state election commission was an authorized institution to take decisions if it wanted to cancel the elections.

Published on: Sunday, December 26, 2021, 12:59 PM IST