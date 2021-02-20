MANDSAUR: 132 kg sandalwood worth Rs 2 lakh seized, 2 smugglers arrested

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): The police have seized 132 kilograms of sandalwood worth Rs 2 lakh and arrested two persons in this connection on Friday.

According to the information, the police received information on Friday that two persons were coming from Neemuch in a Hyundai Eon car with smuggled sandalwood and are on way to MIT Square in Vaydi Nagar area. Under the instructions of senior police officials, a team was constituted and a blockade was set up at MIT Square.

They saw a white Hyundai Eon car (MP 44 CA 2435). The car worth Rs 4 lakh was seized and two accused Asif Shaikh,35, resident of Madarpura and Yunus Shaikh, 42, resident of Madarpura, were arrested. Sandalwood worth Rs 2 lakh in four separate plastic bags was seized from them. A case was registered against the duo in Vaydi Nagar police station.