 MP News: Education Power Shift As State Targets Global Giants
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: Education Power Shift As State Targets Global Giants

MP News: Education Power Shift As State Targets Global Giants

Madhya Pradesh has formed a high-level task force to attract foreign universities and support the proposed 3,700-acre Knowledge and AI City in Bhopal. Constituted as per UGC norms, the panel will draft a policy, suggest reforms and promote global academic partnerships. The task force will submit its report within three months.

ATUL GAUTAMUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 11:49 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Education Power Shift As State Targets Global Giants | Canva

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant move to expand the global footprint of higher education and advance the vision of the proposed Knowledge and AI City in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh government has constituted a high-level task force to facilitate the entry of foreign universities into the state.

Formed by Department of Public Services Management in accordance with University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines, the panel will draft a comprehensive policy to attract reputed international institutions, strengthen academic collaborations and enhance the overall quality of higher education. The initiative is expected to give momentum to the proposed AI Knowledge City, planned across more than 3,700 acres in Bhopal.

The task force will be chaired by Prof Santosh Kumar Vishvakarma of IIT Indore. Members include Prof Aditya Billore of IIM Indore; Prof Ajay Kumar Kushwaha and Prof Jitendra Agrawal of Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya, Bhopal; Dr Prashant Puranik, Principal of Government Degree College, Ujjain; and Rishi Garg, Director of AIGGPA, Bhopal, who will serve as member secretary.

Representatives from the UGC, Higher Education, Technical Education, and Skill Development and Employment departments may join as special invitees, subject to approval by Prof Rajeev Dixit, Vice Chairman, Institute of Good Governance and Policy Analysis.

FPJ Shorts
Civil Aviation Ministry Replies To Sunetra Pawar's Query On Baramati Airport, Site Of Ajit Pawar's Fatal Crash
Civil Aviation Ministry Replies To Sunetra Pawar's Query On Baramati Airport, Site Of Ajit Pawar's Fatal Crash
SriLankan Airlines To Boost India Operations To 100 Weekly Flights In 2026; To Add About Two Potential Destinations
SriLankan Airlines To Boost India Operations To 100 Weekly Flights In 2026; To Add About Two Potential Destinations
IND Vs NAM: Delhi Metro Extends Timings Due To T20 World Cup 2026 Match At Arun Jaitley Stadium- Check Details & Nearest Metro Station
IND Vs NAM: Delhi Metro Extends Timings Due To T20 World Cup 2026 Match At Arun Jaitley Stadium- Check Details & Nearest Metro Station
NCP MLA Rohit Pawar Alleges Sabotage In Ajit Pawar's Plane Crash, Demands International Probe
NCP MLA Rohit Pawar Alleges Sabotage In Ajit Pawar's Plane Crash, Demands International Probe

Key Responsibilities

Review UGC and other state policies on higher education internationalisation and draft a tailored policy for Madhya Pradesh.

Recommend regulatory reforms to ease the establishment of foreign university campuses in the state.

Assess state-specific academic needs and suggest curriculum enhancements.

Promote joint research centres and collaborative projects with global institutions.

Facilitate engagement with foreign universities, international agencies and global facilitation bodies to strengthen academic partnerships.

Administrative Support and Reporting

The state government may nominate additional members to the Task Force, if required.

AIGGPA has been designated as the nodal agency for coordination and progress monitoring.

The institute will conduct necessary training programmes and manage logistics, including travel allowances and honorariums as per its norms.

The Task Force must submit its detailed report and recommendations within three months of the order’s issuance.

Read Also
Indore News: Enforcement Directorate Attaches Properties Worth ₹1.6 Crore Of Suspended IMC Officer
article-image

Prof Rajeev Dixit, Vice Chairman, AIGGPA-Bhopal said, “The State government’s decision to constitute the high-level task force to attract foreign universities aligns closely with the state’s vision for the upcoming Knowledge and AI City in Bhopal,. The AI City is expected to serve as a plug-and-play academic and research ecosystem, making it an ideal location for foreign universities seeking to establish campuses or specialised centres in India. Our focus mostly will be on foreigner universities featuring among top-500 institutions in QS Rankings.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Education Power Shift As State Targets Global Giants
MP News: Education Power Shift As State Targets Global Giants
Indore News: Board Exams Begin Smoothly In City, 98.15% Attendance On Day One
Indore News: Board Exams Begin Smoothly In City, 98.15% Attendance On Day One
MP Budget: There Should Not Be Any Cut In Capital Expenses, Says CM Mohan Yadav
MP Budget: There Should Not Be Any Cut In Capital Expenses, Says CM Mohan Yadav
MP News: No Admit Cards Issued, School’s Laxity Costs 23 Students Their Future In Khargone
MP News: No Admit Cards Issued, School’s Laxity Costs 23 Students Their Future In Khargone
Indore News: HC Warns VFI Of Contempt Over Delay In Decision On MP Volleyball Association
Indore News: HC Warns VFI Of Contempt Over Delay In Decision On MP Volleyball Association