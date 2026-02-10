MP News: Education Power Shift As State Targets Global Giants | Canva

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant move to expand the global footprint of higher education and advance the vision of the proposed Knowledge and AI City in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh government has constituted a high-level task force to facilitate the entry of foreign universities into the state.

Formed by Department of Public Services Management in accordance with University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines, the panel will draft a comprehensive policy to attract reputed international institutions, strengthen academic collaborations and enhance the overall quality of higher education. The initiative is expected to give momentum to the proposed AI Knowledge City, planned across more than 3,700 acres in Bhopal.

The task force will be chaired by Prof Santosh Kumar Vishvakarma of IIT Indore. Members include Prof Aditya Billore of IIM Indore; Prof Ajay Kumar Kushwaha and Prof Jitendra Agrawal of Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya, Bhopal; Dr Prashant Puranik, Principal of Government Degree College, Ujjain; and Rishi Garg, Director of AIGGPA, Bhopal, who will serve as member secretary.

Representatives from the UGC, Higher Education, Technical Education, and Skill Development and Employment departments may join as special invitees, subject to approval by Prof Rajeev Dixit, Vice Chairman, Institute of Good Governance and Policy Analysis.

Key Responsibilities

Review UGC and other state policies on higher education internationalisation and draft a tailored policy for Madhya Pradesh.

Recommend regulatory reforms to ease the establishment of foreign university campuses in the state.

Assess state-specific academic needs and suggest curriculum enhancements.

Promote joint research centres and collaborative projects with global institutions.

Facilitate engagement with foreign universities, international agencies and global facilitation bodies to strengthen academic partnerships.

Administrative Support and Reporting

The state government may nominate additional members to the Task Force, if required.

AIGGPA has been designated as the nodal agency for coordination and progress monitoring.

The institute will conduct necessary training programmes and manage logistics, including travel allowances and honorariums as per its norms.

The Task Force must submit its detailed report and recommendations within three months of the order’s issuance.

Prof Rajeev Dixit, Vice Chairman, AIGGPA-Bhopal said, “The State government’s decision to constitute the high-level task force to attract foreign universities aligns closely with the state’s vision for the upcoming Knowledge and AI City in Bhopal,. The AI City is expected to serve as a plug-and-play academic and research ecosystem, making it an ideal location for foreign universities seeking to establish campuses or specialised centres in India. Our focus mostly will be on foreigner universities featuring among top-500 institutions in QS Rankings.”