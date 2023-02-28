Mandatory: Pupils to get caste certificates from schools

Certificate/ representative pic |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A special campaign will be launched in the district to make caste certificates of school students. Under the campaign, laminated caste certificates will be distributed in the schools by getting the forms duly filled by the students at the schools only. This will benefit thousands of such children, who could not get their caste certificates made during the Corona pandemic. On the other hand, this week will be devoted to resolving pending cases under CM Helpline and Public Service Guarantee.

Collector Ilayaraja T. informed this in a meeting of resolution of the applications in the Time Limit (TL), held on Monday at his office. ADMs Abhay Bedekar, Ajaydev Sharma, Rajesh

Rathore, Sapna Lowanshi, CEO of Zilla Panchayat Vandana Sharma and other officers were present.

The collector reviewed the department-wise progress of disposal of pending cases under CM Helpline and Public Service Guarantee Act. He instructed that 100% disposal of cases pending for 50 days or more should be ensured. The resolution of the cases should be positive. There should not be any kind of negligence and indifference in the disposal of the cases. Action will be taken for negligence and indifference. In case of negligence found during the review, the assistant director backward classes, executive engineer Public Works Department and chief medical and health officer were instructed to issue show cause notices. Along with this, instructions were also given to deduct three days’ salary of the Assistant Director Backward Classes.

In the meeting, the collector also reviewed the disposal of revenue cases. He directed that all revenue cases should be resolved within the time limit. Duly orders should be issued in every resolved case of mutation and partition. There should be an entry in Khasras. Along with this, entry should also be made compulsorily in the RCM portal. He said all the officers should solve the cases regularly by sitting in their respective courts. He directed that 100% fulfilment of targets of all schemes and programmes in the district should be done. The budget received under the schemes should not lapse.