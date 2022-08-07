Manawar: Tricolour distribution centre opened

Manawar (Madhya Pradesh): A Tricolour distribution centre was opened for the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign under the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav in the Municipal Courtyard, Manawar on Saturday.

The distribution was started by SDM Bhupendra Singh Rawat, SDOP Dheeraj Babbar and other officials by purchasing the flags, followed by distribution in HDFC bank.

Later, a rally was organised for public awareness about hoisting the Tricolour at every house between August 13 and 15 with the students of Excellence School under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. The rally was flagged off by SDM Bhupendra Singh Rawat.

In-charge principal RC Patidar Tukaram Patidar, public representatives, municipal president Sachin Pandey, Sachin Kushwaha and other representatives actively participated in the rally with the Tricolour in their hands.