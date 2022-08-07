e-Paper Get App

Manawar: Tricolour distribution centre opened

The distribution was started by SDM Bhupendra Singh Rawat, SDOP Dheeraj Babbar and other officials by purchasing the flags, followed by distribution in HDFC bank.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, August 07, 2022, 09:26 PM IST
article-image

Manawar (Madhya Pradesh): A Tricolour distribution centre was opened for the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign under the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav in the Municipal Courtyard, Manawar on Saturday.

The distribution was started by SDM Bhupendra Singh Rawat, SDOP Dheeraj Babbar and other officials by purchasing the flags, followed by distribution in HDFC bank.

Later, a rally was organised for public awareness about hoisting the Tricolour at every house between August 13 and 15 with the students of Excellence School under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. The rally was flagged off by SDM Bhupendra Singh Rawat.

In-charge principal RC Patidar Tukaram Patidar, public representatives, municipal president Sachin Pandey, Sachin Kushwaha and other representatives actively participated in the rally with the Tricolour in their hands.

Read Also
BJP wins president post in Manawar janpad panchayat
article-image
HomeIndoreManawar: Tricolour distribution centre opened

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra cabinet expansion before August 15; Devendra Fadnavis expected to get home & finance

Maharashtra cabinet expansion before August 15; Devendra Fadnavis expected to get home & finance

IMD issues 'heavy to very heavy' rainfall alert in Mumbai for next 3 days

IMD issues 'heavy to very heavy' rainfall alert in Mumbai for next 3 days

Mumbai: Fire breaks out in slums in Reay road area due to cylinder blast

Mumbai: Fire breaks out in slums in Reay road area due to cylinder blast

Strict action will be taken against anyone involved in wilful sabotage of CUET process : UGC...

Strict action will be taken against anyone involved in wilful sabotage of CUET process : UGC...

Mumbai: Nilesh Rane targets Dipak Kesarkar, offers him driver's job

Mumbai: Nilesh Rane targets Dipak Kesarkar, offers him driver's job