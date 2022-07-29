BJP wins president post in Manawar janpad panchayat

Manawar (Madhya Pradesh): Following the three-tier of Panchayat elections, elections to the post of president and vice president of Manawar janpad panchayat were held on Thursday in which, BJP-backed candidate Rukma Muvel won the post of president whereas Daksha Patidar was elected as vice-president.

A total of 23 janpad members exercised their franchise to elect president and vice-president. A large number of party supporters were seen outside the janpad office. Former MLA Ranjana Bhaghel and mandal president Sachin Pandey also marked their presence.

Rukma Muvel registered a win in the election by securing 17 votes out of 23 whereas Hemlata Darbar got only 6 votes. A heavy police force along with administrative machinery was deployed to ensure free and fair elections. Janpad panchayat members voted to elect their president and vice-president.