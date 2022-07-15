Madhya Pradesh: BJP wins 17 of 23 seats in Manawar janpad polls

Manawar (Madhya Pradesh): Out of 23 janpad panchayat seats of Manawar, 17 have been won by BJP. Also, BJP candidates have been elected for 46 sarpanch posts out of 64. The party also won two gram panchayats unopposed.

Party's ward 23 winning candidate Kapil Solanki took out a victory procession. During the procession, he was welcomed by the Sirvi community at VIP Chopatti with sweets and crackers. He defeated Shakti Chauhan with 813 votes.

Similarly, in the ward number 24 of the district panchayat, Ganesh German won by defeating Narendra Singh Patel by 2,226 votes. In ward 15, Hemlata Darbar, wife of MP Chhatar Singh Darbar, achieved victory. Rukma Ravi Muvel of BJP defeated Radhabai Kalu of Congress by 99 votes in ward 17.

On the other hand, Manawar rural mandal president Vikram Ningwal informed, in 33 gram panchayats of Manawar rural area, 22 BJP supporting sarpanchs have been elected. Rural Mandal presidents congratulated the BJP on occupying 17 out of 23 seats in the district.