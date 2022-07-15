e-Paper Get App

Madhya Pradesh: BJP wins 17 of 23 seats in Manawar janpad polls

BJP candidates have been elected for 46 sarpanch posts out of 64. The party also won two gram panchayats unopposed.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, July 15, 2022, 11:15 PM IST
article-image

Manawar (Madhya Pradesh): Out of 23 janpad panchayat seats of Manawar, 17 have been won by BJP. Also, BJP candidates have been elected for 46 sarpanch posts out of 64. The party also won two gram panchayats unopposed.

Party's ward 23 winning candidate Kapil Solanki took out a victory procession. During the procession, he was welcomed by the Sirvi community at VIP Chopatti with sweets and crackers. He defeated Shakti Chauhan with 813 votes.

Similarly, in the ward number 24 of the district panchayat, Ganesh German won by defeating Narendra Singh Patel by 2,226 votes. In ward 15, Hemlata Darbar, wife of MP Chhatar Singh Darbar, achieved victory. Rukma Ravi Muvel of BJP defeated Radhabai Kalu of Congress by 99 votes in ward 17.

On the other hand, Manawar rural mandal president Vikram Ningwal informed, in 33 gram panchayats of Manawar rural area, 22 BJP supporting sarpanchs have been elected. Rural Mandal presidents congratulated the BJP on occupying 17 out of 23 seats in the district.

Read Also
Indore: Nothing to worry about COVID-19 right now, says collector Manish Singh
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: BJP wins 17 of 23 seats in Manawar janpad polls

RECENT STORIES

Who is Jagdeep Dhankhar? All you need to know about NDA's Vice Presidential candidate

Who is Jagdeep Dhankhar? All you need to know about NDA's Vice Presidential candidate

Karnataka revokes ban on photography inside govt offices a day after imposition

Karnataka revokes ban on photography inside govt offices a day after imposition

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet train work on track, but Maharashtra yet to acquire land

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet train work on track, but Maharashtra yet to acquire land

Karnataka: Following heavy discharge of water from reservoirs in Maharashtra, alert issued across...

Karnataka: Following heavy discharge of water from reservoirs in Maharashtra, alert issued across...

'Bravo': Anand Mahindra lauds Mumbai Police after it recovers stolen valuables of Brazilian student

'Bravo': Anand Mahindra lauds Mumbai Police after it recovers stolen valuables of Brazilian student