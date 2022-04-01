Manawar: Six arrested for plot to defraud PNB, Dilip Buildcon of Rs 9.91-cr

Manawar (Madhya Pradesh): Manawar police have arrested a gang of six fraudsters who attempted to cause a financial loss of Rs 9.91 crore to Punjab National Bank, Manawar branch and Dilip Buildcon Company by preparing cloned cheques, informed Manawar sub-divisional officer (police) Dheeraj Babbar.

SDOP Babbar informed that the accused prepared clone cheques using the number of used cheques. They forged signatures and seals for forgery.

Those who were arrested include, Rama Kageshwar, a resident of Kukshi, Ram Patidar, a resident of Kavati village, Balaram Patidar, a resident of Sirsi village under Manavar police station limit, Mayank Jain, a resident of Indore, Rahul Rajput, a resident of Jabalpur and Rakesh Tiwari, a resident of Narsinghpur.

The fraud was busted after the bank sought information from the company regarding the cheque presented by Rama Kageshwar in Manawar branch of Punjab National Bank.

The accused distributed 12 per cent of the total amount among each of them. The search is on for the other accused involved in the crime.

SDOP Babbar added that so far, more than two dozen crimes have been registered across the country against a gang of organised white-collar criminals for cheating Punjab National Bank and Dilip Buildcon Company with the intention of causing financial loss. Bhopal STF is already investigating more than 10 such organised crimes.

The officer further informed that on March 30, PNB manager Laxminarayan Parikh submitted an application to Manawar police.

According to the application, on March 25, Manawar resident of Rama Kageshwar had presented a cheque of Rs 9.91 crore to Dilip Buildcon Company for clearance. When the bank sought information regarding the cheque, they came to know that cheque with the same number was already issued to Tata Motors on May 11, 2021 and the bank had already made a payment of Rs 10,74,424 to the party on the following date.

Following preliminary investigation and records submitted by the bank, a case has been registered in the matter under relevant sections of IPC for cheating and forgery and the six accused have been arrested for their involvement in the crime.

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 10:03 PM IST