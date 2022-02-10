Manawar: Demand for construction of Ring road bypass road gets louder

Manawar (Madhya Pradesh): Following the rise in the number of fatal accidents due to overloaded tractor-trailers being used for commercial purposes, the demand for the construction of Manawar Bypass Ring Road and Manawar to Khalghat four-lane road is getting louder day by day.

Frequent breakdown of heavy vehicles on Manawar road while disrupting vehicle movement has also raised concerns over safety standards possibly being overlooked by the owners and drivers of the vehicles operating from Ultratech Cement Factory Dhar unit. In wake of a recent accident reported from Hanuvantiya village, when an overloaded truck that was moving from Manawar to Indore, lost its balance and slammed into a house which resulted in damage to crops worth over Rs 10 lakh.

Residents claimed that such accidents leading to the blockage of the road have become a common sight causing inconvenience to commuters. Narendra Malviya, a victim of the recent accident has demanded reimbursement for the damaged crops either by the administration or the cement company.

Congress leader Radheshyam said that a large number of overloaded vehicles can be seen plying on roads daily. The authorities concerned have failed to check the violations in this regard, putting commuters' lives at risk. He also demanded round-the-clock deployment of traffic officials and mobile ambulances from Manawar to Khalghat to avoid any untoward accident. Compensation should be given to victims and appropriate action should be taken against the owner and manager of the company.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 09:30 PM IST