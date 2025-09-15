Madhya Pradesh September 15 2025, Weather Updates: Heavy Rain Warning Issued In Indore, Dewas & Other Western Districts; State Records Above-Average Rainfall

Weather Update | Photo by Prakash SINGH / AFP

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The state is experiencing a spell of rain due to the activity of a low pressure area. The Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rain warning for Monday in several districts including Indore, Dhar, Barwani, Khargone, Dewas, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Harda, Narmadapuram, Betul, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, and Seoni.

Light showers are also expected at some places in Gwalior-Chambal division, while heavy rainfall may continue in the next two days.

Heavy downpour in Bhopal

There was a heavy downpour for about an hour in parts of Bhopal on Sunday afternoon. Jabalpur, Betul, Pachmarhi, Rajgarh, Itarsi also experienced a spell of rain.

Light rain was recorded in many districts including Khargone, Khandwa, Dindori, Mandla, Shahdol, Anuppur, Narmadapuram, Sagar, Mauganj, Sidhi, Singrauli, Rewa, Satna, Maihar, Panna, Burhanpur, Balaghat, Seoni, Pandhurna, Jabalpur, Katni, Damoh.

7.1 inches more than the expected rain

So far, the state has received an average rainfall of 42 inches, which is 7.1 inches more than the expected 34.9 inches for this period. The seasonal normal average stands at 37 inches, a target that was already crossed last week.

Indore-Ujjain division received the least rainfall in the entire season. The top-5 districts with the least rainfall includes Burhanpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone and Shajapur. While Jabalpur, Rewa, Sagar and Shahdol divisions have recorded excess rainfall, leading to flood-like situations in many districts including Chhatarpur, Mandla, Tikamgarh, and Umaria.

Gwalior-Chambal division has received more rain than its quota. All the 8 districts including Gwalior, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar, Bhind, Morena, Datia, and Sheopur received excessive rainfall.