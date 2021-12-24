Manawar: As night curfew returns, Manawar police intensify vigil

Manawar (Madhya Pradesh): After state governmentís decision to clamp night curfew in state, Manawar police remained on high alert owing to weekly haat (market) scheduled on Friday.

Led by Manawar sub-divisional officer (police) Dheeraj Babbar, police station in-charge Brijesh Kumar Malviya and his team ensured smooth functioning at all business establishments to avoid any chaotic situation in the market.

Cops kept watch on every nook and corner to avoid public gathering.

In the evening, around 6:00 pm, Dhar SP Aditya Pratap Singh reached Manawar to take stock of situation in the village.

On Friday, some tribals who had come to the haat from Durga temple were seen running for no reason. Later cops made a public announcement and told them not to pay attention to rumours.

