Manasa: 'Runaway Bride' gang busted, ten arrested

Manasa (Madhya Pradesh): A gang which conned people in the manner which resembles to the fraud depicted in 2015 Bollywood film, ëDolly Ki Doli,í has been busted.

Police have arrested six women and four men of a gang who disappeared with cash and jewellery after solemnising the marriage of one of its members with the victim. The arrest was made on Wednesday in Manasa village of Neemuch district.

The woman, who posed as the bride and the other members of the gang who acted as the brideís family members duped the complainant Ajay Upadhyay, a native of Manasa of Rs 1.65 lakh recently.

Those arrested include accused Vandana, daughter of Laxminarayan Ojha, 48, a resident of Vijay Stambh, Manasa, Madhuri, wife of Arpit Borade, 24, a resident Godawali Dham Vidyut Nagar, CAT Road Police Station, Indore, Radha, wife of Mansa Ram Thakur, 40, a native of Dhamnod and currently residing at Aurobindo Colony, Indore, Mamta, wife of Suresh Vishwakarma Panchal, 32, a native of Devran police station, Rampura, and currently residing at Aurobindo Colony, Indore, Madhuri, 29, wife Bharat Kori, a resident of Malviya Nagar, Indore, Seema, 26, wife of Sachin Chohan, a resident Narmada Colony, Barwah, Khargone, Mahesh, 26, son of Badrilal Thakur, a resident of Malviya Nagar, Indore, Sagar, 21, son of Ramesh Balai, a resident of Chauithram Hospital, Indore, Ravi, 32, son of Aumprakash Lodhi, a resident of Sundar Nagar, Indore, Sonu alias Sunny, 32, son of Dashrath Singh Solanki, a resident of Vijay Nagar, Indore was. The vehicle used in the crime has been seized.

Upadhyay in his complaint lodged on January 2, alleged that Vandana Ojha played the role of a match maker. Complainant alleged that he is priest at the temple and on December 28, Vandana approached his elder brother with a matrimonial proposal. Vandana asked Upadhyay that he had to pay Rs 1.65 to the girlís family members before marriage.

Upadhyay family consented and on December 30, Vandana and others members of the gang including her partner Arjun Suryavanshi introduced the would be bride as one Madhuri. Ajay liked the girl, and his family gave Rs 1.65 lakh to her alleged family members. They entered into a wedlock on December 31.

But on January 2, Madhuri went missing from the home. Failing to find her at home, Ajay lodged complaint with Manasa police.

During course of investigation it was revealed that Madhuri was already married and is a mother of a child.

Based on details provided by Ajay, the police conducted raids in Indore and arrested 10 members of a gang. They are booked under section 420, 496, 120B of Indian Penal Code.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 11:42 PM IST