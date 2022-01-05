Bhopal: Amidst increasing cases of corona Congress highlights violation of corona protocol by ministers

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress has started highlighting violation of corona protocols by ministers amidst increasing cases of corona in the state, through social media.

Congress state spokesperson, Narendra Saluja tweeted pictures of agriculture welfare minister Kamal Patel and home minister Narottam Mishra standing at Rani Kamlapati Railway station without masks.

“These two ministers are standing at Bhopal’s RKMP railway station without masks. Does Bhopal district administration have courage to impose Rs 200 fine on the two- a decision taken by urban administration minister Bhupendra Singh,” tweeted Saluja.

In another tweet, Saluja wrote that the additional chief secretary of animal husbandry department tested corona positive; he was present in the review meeting called by the chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday.

“Despite that, the CM is ahead with his plans of holding a review meeting of other departments. He should have cancelled all this and moved into isolation,” said Saluja.

Congress has been pointing out irregularities in implementation of corona protocols by BJP leaders and ministers in the state government. “BJP is organizing rallies and public programmes where corona protocols are being violated blatantly. Newly appointed heads of corporations had joined their duties with full celebrations with their followers in the form of a rally,” said Saluja.

On the contrary, OBC Mahasabha was not allowed to hold protests on the pretext of corona. Permissions for other protests are also being denied while BJP programmes are held regularly, he added.

