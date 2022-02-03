Man arrested with brown sugar worth Rs 5 lakh



Indore



Tejaji Nagar police arrested a man with brown sugar worth Rs 5 lakh, on Wednesday. He was waiting for someone to deliver the drugs when the police caught him from Bypass Road. He is being questioned about the source of the drugs.



Police station in-charge RD Kanwa said they received a tip-off that a person was loitering near the SAGE University bridge, waiting to deliver the drugs to someone. The police reached there and caught the accused with about 70 grams of brown sugar worth Rs 5 lakh in the international market.



The accused was identified as Mousam Verma, a resident of Jabran Colony. Police also seized cash, and booked him under section 8/21 of the NDPS Act.



Kanwa said 14 drug peddlers were caught by police in the past month, and they seized cannabis and brown sugar worth Rs 90 lakh from them.



// Man arrested with 100 grams of drugs\\

In another case, the crime branch arrested a man while he was trying to sell drugs in the Pandharinath area on Wednesday. Additional DCP Guru Prasad Parashar said that police nabbed Junaid alias Zuber from Machhi Bazar area and recovered charas from him. He was handed over to Pandarinath police station staff and booked under NDPS Act.

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 09:58 PM IST