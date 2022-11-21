e-Paper Get App
Man arrested from Indore for sending threatening emails to Kumar Vishwas

PTIUpdated: Monday, November 21, 2022, 10:36 AM IST
article-image
Kumar Vishwas | File Photo
Ghaziabad (UP): A man has been arrested from Indore for allegedly threatening to kill poet and politician Kumar Vishwas, police said on Sunday.

Indirapuram Police has brought Lokesh Shukla, the accused, here on transit remand from Sudama Nagar in Annapurna Purna Police Station area of Indore Madhya Pradesh.

Shukla allegedly used to send threatening emails to former AAP leader Vishwas, whenever he made an adverse comment about Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, they said.

Shukla has confessed to sending e-mails in which he threatened to kill Vishwas, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), City, Gyanendra Singh told reporters.

"I have dedication for Kejriwal and can't tolerate remarks of Vishwas against him. The way in which Vishwas shows his devotion for Lord Ram Chandra during his public address is also intolerable for me that is why I used to send threatening and abusive emails to him," Shukla, according to the police, said.

The matter came to light when one Praveen Pandey filed a complaint against Shukla at Indirapuram Police Station. Shukla was booked on November 18 under relevant sections of IPC and IT Act.

Shukla was produced before a local court here on Sunday and was sent to jail, the officer said.

