Man Arrested For Receiving Cyber Fraud Money In His Account In Indore District

Police have arrested a man from Susner in Agar Malwa district for receiving cyber fraud money in his bank account, linked to an online investment scam conducted through a social media platform

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 11:46 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police have arrested a man from Susner in Agar Malwa district for receiving cyber fraud money in his bank account, linked to an online investment scam conducted through a social media platform, an officer said on Friday. 

According to SP (cyber cell) Sabyasachi Saraf, a Bijalpur area resident had lodged a complaint on August 8 that unknown people had added him to a social media group and lured him into investing through a website promising high returns from the stock market. 

Believing the offer, the complainant transferred over Rs 1.41 crore in three to four months. However, the money was siphoned off into various accounts.

During the probe, it was found that Rs 4.5 lakh from siphoned off money had been transferred to a bank account in Agar Malwa district.

Acting swiftly, the police team arrested the accused, identified as Prashant Nagar, a resident of Susner in Agar Malwa district, from his shop. 

The officials have cautioned citizens against falling prey to such online scams. People are advised to verify the authenticity of websites before investing in stock markets, not to allow others to operate their social media accounts and to remain alert about online money-making advertisements.

In case of fraud, the victims should immediately contact the cyber helpline number 1930 or file a complaint at www.cybercrime.gov.in.

