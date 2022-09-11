Mahidpur: Memorandum submitted for solving problem of illegal recovery from transporters

Representative Photo |

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): Kayyum Nagori, president, Mahidpur Truck Operator Traffic Society Mahidpur district Ujjain, while speaking at Madhya Pradesh Congress Cell Conference, Bhopal, alleged illegal recovery at transport checking posts across the state.

He said that members of the MP Congress Transport Cell would hold a demonstration against the present regime to mark their protest against illegal seizures.

A memorandum was submitted to JP Dhanopiya to solve the issue after discussing it with Kamal Nath who was the chief guest of the event. The former CM and MP Congress Committee head Kamal Nath attacked the present regime for large-scale corruption. While addressing the event, Kamal Nath said that Congress is with them in every situation. Transportation logistics is the backbone of the economy of any country. All Congress officials should hold a demonstration against the present government for corruption.

