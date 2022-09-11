e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMahidpur: Memorandum submitted for solving problem of illegal recovery from transporters

Mahidpur: Memorandum submitted for solving problem of illegal recovery from transporters

He said that members of the MP Congress Transport Cell would hold a demonstration against the present regime to mark their protest against illegal seizures.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, September 11, 2022, 09:43 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): Kayyum Nagori, president, Mahidpur Truck Operator Traffic Society Mahidpur district Ujjain, while speaking at Madhya Pradesh Congress Cell Conference, Bhopal, alleged illegal recovery at transport checking posts across the state.

He said that members of the MP Congress Transport Cell would hold a demonstration against the present regime to mark their protest against illegal seizures.

A memorandum was submitted to JP Dhanopiya to solve the issue after discussing it with Kamal Nath who was the chief guest of the event. The former CM and MP Congress Committee head Kamal Nath attacked the present regime for large-scale corruption. While addressing the event, Kamal Nath said that Congress is with them in every situation. Transportation logistics is the backbone of the economy of any country. All Congress officials should hold a demonstration against the present government for corruption.

Read Also
7 committees of Mahidpur Janpad Panchayat formed
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Indore: BJP spokesman Umesh Sharma dies following heart attack

Indore: BJP spokesman Umesh Sharma dies following heart attack

Sardarpur: 21 school buildings in dilapidated condition, pose danger to students

Sardarpur: 21 school buildings in dilapidated condition, pose danger to students

Shajapur: Simrol Panchayat fulfils promise to provide Rs 2100 on girl child's birth

Shajapur: Simrol Panchayat fulfils promise to provide Rs 2100 on girl child's birth

Neemuch: Timely medical help saves woman bitten by snake

Neemuch: Timely medical help saves woman bitten by snake

Mahidpur: Memorandum submitted for solving problem of illegal recovery from transporters

Mahidpur: Memorandum submitted for solving problem of illegal recovery from transporters