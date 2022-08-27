7 committees of Mahidpur Janpad Panchayat formed

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): Seven committees of 120 panchayats under Mahidpur Janpad Panchayat were constituted unopposed here at New Janpad Bhawan office under chairmanship of sub-divisional officer (Revenue) Kailash Chandra Thakur.

Chief executive officer Priyanka Tagore besides 21 other Janpad panchayat members marked their presence during the event. Labubai Bahadur Singh Panwar was nominated as the chairman in the Agriculture Committee while Chanderbai Mohanlal, Reena Bai Bane Singh and others were included as members.

In the education committee, Kishan Singh Nanu Singh Tanwar was nominated as chairman while Chander Bai Mohanlal, Narayan Singh and others were made members. Jassubai Mohan Singh was nominated as chairman and Chanderbai Mohanlal, Rinkunwar Banesingh, Tikusingh Dodiya, were made members of the communication committee.

Pratap Singh Parihar was made chairman while Prakash Gordhan Lal and Asha Kunwar Tikam Singh were included in the cooperative and industry committee where as Seema Bai Kanaiyalal was made chairperson and Prakash Goverdhan, RajkumarUnkar were made members of women and child development committee.

Reeta Badgurjar was nominated as chairperson of the forest committee while Hakam Singh Luhar was made head of Biodiversity Management Committee.