Mahidpur: Bhoomi pujan performed for construction of six additional rooms in Government College

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): A bhoomi pujan programme for the construction of six additional rooms at the government college was held here in the presence of state higher education minister Dr Mohan Yadav and Ujjain member of parliament Anil Firojiya. Mahidpur MLA Bahadur Singh Chouhan and BJP district president (rural) Bahadur Singh Bormundla were present on the occasion.

Minister joined the program virtually from Ujjain and sent his best wishes to the college staff members.

Presiding over the programme, MP Firojia said that Mahidpur region is marching towards a new stage of development due to the visionary policy of the popular public representative, Bahadur Singh Chouhan. MLA Chouhan congratulated the college for this gift of six additional rooms to be built at a cost of Rs 3.86 crore.

Bahadur Singh said in Bormundla that the state is making continuous development under the good governance of the BJP and will continue to develop like this in future also.

Earlier, Dr Asha Saxena, principal of the college, welcomed the guests by presenting them with a bouquet and a memento.

Published on: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 10:05 PM IST