Maharaja Agrasen Statue: Aggarwal Samaj Expresses Gratitude To DMC

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): The Dewas Aggarwal Samaj extended a warm welcome to Municipal Commissioner Rajneesh Kasera, Chairman Ravi Jain and MLA representative Durgesh Aggarwal along with other dignitaries, during a cordial event on Monday. The occasion marked the fulfillment of a long-awaited demand of the Aggarwal Samaj in Dewas– the installation of a statue of Rajadhiraja Maharaja Agrasen Maharaj.

The society expressed its gratitude for the establishment and naming of the Maharaja Agrasen intersection at the Bhopal Maxi Indore Bypass intersection, where the statue will be installed. The event took place in the auditorium of the Municipal Corporation and was attended by prominent members of the Aggarwal Samaj.

During the event, the society's leaders, including patron Tarachand Singhal and president Sohanlal Agarwal, welcomed the esteemed guests. The Chairman, Commissioner and MLA representatives assured their unwavering support to the Agrawal community, pledging to assist in any way possible.

Society president Sohanlal Aggarwal expressed his heartfelt thanks to all those who contributed to this significant achievement, emphasising the importance of unity and community spirit. The event was coordinated by social secretary Vijay Kumar Goyal.

