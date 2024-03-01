Madhya Praesh: Collect Commends Artwork Of Students At Fine Arts College Exhibition Dhar |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The three-day long annual painting exhibition -- ‘Kalabodh’ -- has been organised by students of Government Fine Arts College, Dhar. The exhibition was inaugurated by district collector Priyank Mishra and special guest public participation chairman Antul Kalbhanwar by lighting the ceremonial lamp.

College principal Kantitirki welcomed the guests by presenting a bouquet. The exhibition would be open for public viewing between 3pm and 7 pm till March 3. Collector visited the exhibition and appreciated the student's talent and art. Painter Awadhesh Yadav, from Indore, also congratulated students and shared nuances of art with them.

CM Rise School principal Smriti Ratna Mishra congratulated students for organising the exhibition and appreciated their artwork. College teachers, including Navneet Lokre, Nandini Kharmale, Pawan Takoliya and others attended the exhibition. The programme was conducted by college teacher Prem Singh Sikarwar. Principal Kantitirki proposed the vote of thanks.

Bhoomi Pujan Of Development Projects Worth Rs 60 Cr Held In Alot

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Bhoomi Pujan of development projects worth Rs 60 crore was held in Anadikalpeshwar temple premises on Thursday. MLA Chintamani Malviya was chief guest. It was a part of virtual inauguration of development works worth Rs 17,000 crore across Madhya Pradesh by PM Narendra Modi.

Additionally, Rs 1 crore were sanctioned for renovation of the temple, fulfilling a long-standing demand of the people. The event witnessed presence of Municipal Council president, BJP leaders and local representatives. Temple committee members also honoured MLA Chintamani Malviya. The programme was conducted by Anil Bharawan and vote of thanks was proposed by Mohan Mehta.