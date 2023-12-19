 Madhya Pradesh's Jitendra Wagh Selected In Indian Divyang Cricket Team For Upcoming T20 Series
Wagh will represent India in a T20-match series against Nepal's Divyang Cricket Team in Agra.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, December 19, 2023, 03:07 PM IST
Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): Bringing laurels to the country, Madhya Pradesh's Jitendra Wagh, an all-rounder divyang cricketer has earned a spot in the International Indian Cricket Team. The Divyang Cricket Control Board of the country recognised Wagh's talent and selected him to represent India in a T20-match series against Nepal's Divyang Cricket Team in Agra.

Hailing from Khetia in Barwani district of Madhya Pradesh, Jitendra Wagh has received an official confirmation through a letter from the cricket board. The matches are scheduled for December 25, 26, and 27, with the pre-match net practice sessions starting on December 22, guided by Abbas Ali, the Chief Trainer of the Divyang Cricket Control Board.

Expressing optimism, the Divyang Cricket Control Board's selectors anticipate that Wagh will play a crucial role as an all-rounder in the international cricket arena. In response to this accomplishment, the Department of Social Justice and Disability Empowerment, the District Divyang Rehabilitation Centre, the Ashagram Trust in Barwani, and the residents of Mortalai and Khetia have showered Jitendra Wagh with heartfelt congratulations and best wishes for a luminous future. This achievement not only highlights Wagh's personal success but also brings pride and inspiration to the entire Khetia community.

