Madhya Pradesh: Youth threatens woman asking for money, held

Advertisement

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was arrested for threatening a woman and asking for Rs 2,000 in the Juni Indore area on Wednesday. The accused was earlier booked by the police for his involvement in two robbery cases in the city.

According to the police, a woman lodged a complaint stating that she was selling corn on her handcart in the Juni Indore area when a person approached her and demanded money for drugs. When the woman refused, the accused threatened her with dire consequences. The woman lodged a complaint against the accused at the police station.

During the investigations, the police identified the accused, named Chirag, and arrested him from the area. His bike was also seized by the police. Cops said that the accused had earlier been booked by Annapurna and Juni Indore police station staff for his involvement in two robbery incidents there.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Elderly man drowns in Yashwant Sagar Dam

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 01:57 AM IST