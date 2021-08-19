Madhya Pradesh: Elderly man drowns in Yashwant Sagar Dam

Advertisement

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An elderly man drowned in Yashwant Sagar Dam on Tuesday. The police sent the body to the district hospital for an autopsy, but the doctors refused to perform the autopsy saying that the spot falls under the Hatod police station jurisdiction and told them to perform the autopsy in Hatod.

According to the police, the body of Bheru Singh, 70, was recovered from the dam on Tuesday. It is said that he fell into the dam and drowned as he did not know how to swim. No injury marks were found on the body. With the help of villagers, the body was taken out of the dam and it was sent to the district hospital for an autopsy.

Sources said that the police had sent the body to the district hospital for safety’s sake as there is no proper arrangement to keep a body at the health centre in Hatod. On Wednesday, the police and family members of the deceased had to face difficulties as the doctor posted in the district hospital refused to perform the autopsy, saying that the spot falls under Hatod police station jurisdiction. The police and the family members took the body to Hatod, more than 15 kilometres from the district hospital.

