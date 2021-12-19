Madhya Pradesh: Youth kills himself after shooting sister-in-law dead

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A youth committed suicide after allegedly shooting his sister-in-law dead in Dewas on Sunday, a police official said.

The incident occurred at Hatpipalya town of Dewas. The youth identified as Vijay, 24, had a dispute with his sister-in-law Reena, 25, over having breakfast on Sunday morning.

While Reena, a Homeopathic doctor, was running her own clinic, Vijay was working with a private firm.

According to reports, Vijay followed Reena to her clinic and opened fire at her. He later escaped.

The clinic employee took Reena to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead.

After some time, police recovered the body of Vijay lying in a pool of blood from a garden.

In charge of Hatpipalya police station, Sajan Singh Mukati said that bullet injury found on Vijay’s body suggested that he had committed suicide.

“According to the preliminary investigation, the accused had a dispute with his sister-in-law over some issues. We have registered a case and started an investigation,” he said.

Published on: Sunday, December 19, 2021, 06:09 PM IST