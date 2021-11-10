Madhya Pradesh: Youth arrested for stealing computer monitors worth lakhs from factory

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was arrested for stealing computer and printers worth lakhs of rupees from the office of a company in Banganga area on Tuesday. Police claimed that the accused was arrested within 12 hours of the incident.

Banganga police station in charge Rajendra Soni said that company owner Abhas Bhargava had lodged a complaint that an unidentified person entered his office in Pologround and he managed to flee after stealing computer monitors, a printer and a laptop from there on November 6. The theft incident came to light when the owner reached office on Monday and he found the computer monitors missing.

He checked the CCTV when a person was seen coming out from the office. Later, he lodged a complaint with the police. The police registered a case and started a search for the accused on the basis of the CCTV and managed to arrest him from the area on Tuesday.

The accused was identified as Yogesh Rathore, a resident of Banganga area. Some stolen goods were recovered from him and he is being questioned for other theft cases.

Published on: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 01:56 AM IST