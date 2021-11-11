e-Paper Get App

Indore

Updated on: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 02:28 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Youth arrested for attacking brother-in-law

Staff Reporter
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The youth, who stabbed and injured his brother-in-in Azad Nagar was arrested by the police on Wednesday. The knife used in the crime was also recovered from the accused.

According to Azad Nagar police station in-charge Indresh Tripathi, Bharat Joshi was stabbed and injured by his brother-in-law Chetan following an argument.

The accused told the police that his sister got married to Bharat a year ago against the wishes of the family members. After a few days of their marriage, Chetan’s sister started living with her parents following an argument with her husband Bharat. Chetan decided to teach Bharat a lesson and so he called him on the pretext of helping him reach a settlement with his wife, and then stabbed him.

Published on: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 02:28 AM IST
