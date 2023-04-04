 Madhya Pradesh: Young man jailed for communally sensitive post in Sendhwa
FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, April 04, 2023, 01:59 AM IST
Representative Image

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): SDM court on Monday sent a man to jail for allegedly hurting religious sentiments of Muslims through a sensitive post on social media.

Imran Iqbal Khatri of Khalwadi colony uploaded a post on his social media account a few days ago that triggered resentment among Muslims. A large number of members lodged written complaint with Sendhwa police station. TI Rajesh Yadav assured quick action against accused. The man was arrested.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the law and the accused was produced before SDM Court. SDM Abhishek Saraf sent man to jail after finding him guilty.

TI has also warned of stern action against anyone found posting communally sensitive material on social media to create a divide in society.

