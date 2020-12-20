Madhya Pradesh: Young leopard evades trap laid in IIT Indore campus, forest department keeps fingers crossed

Indore: The leopard spotted at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Indore last week remains to be trapped by forest department. It is presumed to be younger than those that strayed into campus earlier to get easy access to water.

"Forests surround campus and leopard may have wandered in from there. A leopard was caught from the campus in June. A hyena has also been seen here," forest ranger TR Hatila said. The IIT campus is located 30 kilometres from Indore where students have been instructed not to move out after evening.

"The forest of Choral and Dewas district are habitat of wild animals. Sometimes, they venture out in search of prey and enter human habitat," Hatila added. The leopard, which was caught in June was 3 - 4 years old and had killed a cow in a village about 5 kilometres from IIT campus spread across 501 acres.